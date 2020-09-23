DFA repatriates 240 Filipinos from Thailand

(Eagle News)–Over 200 Filipinos were repatriated from Thailand on Wednesday, Sept. 23.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the 240 Filipinos who returned to Manila from the Suvarnabhumi Airport included four distressed families with children from the south of that country.

The batch of repatriates, which was the biggest since repatriation activities for Filipinos in Thailand began in April, was assisted by a Philippine embassy team at the airport.

The DFA said the Philippine Airlines special flight, which had been granted permits and clearances by the DFA, also brought back Filipinos to their workplaces in Thailand with the assistance of the Royal Thai Embassy in Manila.

With the latest batch of repatriates, the number of repatriated Filipinos from Thailand increased to 1897.

The DFA has said it has repatriated over 180,000 Filipinos so far since the outbreak of COVID-19, and is intensifying its daily repatriation efforts with Metro Manila under a general community quarantine.