DFA records 12 new COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos, with 17 recoveries and no new fatalities

(Eagle News) – The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) reported 12 new confirmed COVID-19 cases involving overseas Filipinos, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 2,322 as of Thursday, May 14.

No new fatalities were recorded, and the total number of COVID-19 related deaths among overseas Filipinos remain at 269.

Seventeen (17) recoveries were also reported, with the total now at 774

“Based on the latest figures, Europe and the Middle East remain as the leaders for confirmed cases among our nationals abroad with almost 700 cases each.,” the DFA said in a statement.

On the other hand, “most recoveries are reported in the Asia and Pacific at 287 cases, while the most number of deaths remains in the Americas with 146 cases.”

Eagle News Service