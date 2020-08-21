DFA: Prior confirmed appointment required for entry into ASEANA, consular offices for passport application

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs is reminding the public that prior appointment is needed for entry into DFA ASEANA or any other consular office for passport application.

In an advisory, the DFA said applicants may set an appointment via https://passport.gov.ph.

Those entitled to courtesy lane services at DFA ASEANA, on the other hand, may make their appointment by email to [email protected] or online at http://passport.gov.ph.

For courtesy lane services at other consular offices, the DFA said applicants may email the consular office directly.

The consular offices directory can be found in the DFA website.

“In view of the current health crisis, only those who have booked appointments through https://passport.gov.ph/ and those who received confirmation from [email protected] will be allowed entry to DFA ASEANA in Parañaque City on their appointment date,” the DFA said, noting that a copy of the appointment confirmation will be required to enter the premises.

It added only a limited number of applicants can be physically accommodated in its consular offices, following the protocols issued by the Department of Health for all workplaces.

“The DFA also implements health standards and protocols, which includes basic precautionary measures such as physical distancing, wearing of masks and face shields, and temperature checks to ensure the safety of all applicants and attending personnel and service staff,” the DFA said.