DFA: Operations in two consular offices still suspended until September 24

(Eagle News) — Operations in the Department of Foreign Affairs’ consular offices in Robinsons Galleria, Quezon City, and in Calasiao in Robinsons Place Pangasinan are still suspended until September 24.

The DFA said the continued suspension was because personnel continue to be in isolation and in quarantine, respectively, pursuant to the guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-MEID) and the Department of Health (DOH).

The operations of the two offices were initially suspended from September 13 to 17 after some employees tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the DFA, affected applicants for this period will receive an email providing them the details of their alternative passport appointment.

For the affected applicants of the Calasiao consular office, new passport appointment schedules, the department said, will be received from [email protected].