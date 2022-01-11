DFA: Operations at consular offices, others suspended amid “steep rise” in COVID-19 cases among personnel

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of the Consular Affairs will temporarily suspend operations until Jan. 20.

According to the DFA, its consular offices (COs) and Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) sites will also temporarily suspend operations amid the “steep rise” in COVID-19 cases among its personnel.

The following offices are affected by the suspension:

List of Affected COs and TOPS affected by said closure from 10 to 20 January 2022

CO La Union (10-14 January)

CO NCR East

CO NCR North

TOPS Robinsons Novaliches

List of Affected COs and TOPS affected by said closure from 12 to 20 January 2022

DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana Business Park, Paranaque City

CO NCR Central

CO NCR Northeast

CO NCR South

CO NCR West

CO Antipolo

CO Angeles

CO Baguio

CO Dasmarinas

CO Iloilo

CO Lucena

CO Malolos

CO San Pablo

TOPS Newport Mall

TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas

TOPS Robinsons San Pedro Laguna

TOPS SM Manila

TOPS SM Mall of Asia

TOPS SM North Edsa

TOPS SM Aura

TOPS Robinsons Magnolia

The department said no passport or Apostille applications will be processed or released during this period.

“There will be skeleton teams at all sites while the rest of the workforce will work remotely during the temporary suspension of operations,” the DFA said.

Any inquiries may be directed to the CO where the application was filed.

All operations shall resume on Jan. 21.