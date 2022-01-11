DFA: Operations at consular offices, others suspended amid “steep rise” in COVID-19 cases among personnel

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs’ Office of the Consular Affairs will temporarily suspend operations until Jan. 20.
According to the DFA, its consular offices (COs) and Temporary Off-Site Passport Services (TOPS) sites will also temporarily suspend operations amid the “steep rise” in COVID-19 cases among its personnel.
The following offices are affected by the suspension:
List of Affected COs and TOPS affected by said closure from 10 to 20 January 2022
- CO La Union (10-14 January)
- CO NCR East
- CO NCR North
- TOPS Robinsons Novaliches
List of Affected COs and TOPS affected by said closure from 12 to 20 January 2022
- DFA Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana Business Park, Paranaque City
- CO NCR Central
- CO NCR Northeast
- CO NCR South
- CO NCR West
- CO Antipolo
- CO Angeles
- CO Baguio
- CO Dasmarinas
- CO Iloilo
- CO Lucena
- CO Malolos
- CO San Pablo
- TOPS Newport Mall
- TOPS Robinsons Las Pinas
- TOPS Robinsons San Pedro Laguna
- TOPS SM Manila
- TOPS SM Mall of Asia
- TOPS SM North Edsa
- TOPS SM Aura
- TOPS Robinsons Magnolia
The department said no passport or Apostille applications will be processed or released during this period.
“There will be skeleton teams at all sites while the rest of the workforce will work remotely during the temporary suspension of operations,” the DFA said.
Any inquiries may be directed to the CO where the application was filed.
All operations shall resume on Jan. 21.