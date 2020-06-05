DFA-OCA urges public to send documents to be authenticated via courier instead

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs-Office of Consular Affairs urged the public to send the documents they need to have authenticated via courier instead.

DFA-OCA issued the advisory as it emphasized the need to implement measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

The DFA-OCA said this was in line with physical distancing measures being implemented by the DFA and in view of the “new normal.”

According to the office, applicants only need to authorize the courier representative to apply for authentication on their behalf.

“In this way, applicants are no longer required to personally process their documents at OCA-ASEANA or at selected Consular Offices,” DFA-OCA said.

It said those who will avail of this process may coordinate with the courier service on their requirements, fees, and instructions.

Other inquiries may also be coursed through [email protected].