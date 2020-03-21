DFA: Number of Filipinos who tested positive for COVID-19 in Singapore reaches 13

(Eagle News)–The number of Filipinos who tested positive for the coronavirus disease 2019 in Singapore has reached 13.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said this was after two more Filipinos tested positive for the virus.

“Through information from the Singaporean Ministry of Health (MOH), the Embassy confirms that the 12th and 13th Filipino nationals who were confirmed positive with COVID-19 are currently confined in hospitals,” the DFA said.

Of the 13 Filipino nationals who have been infected with COVID-19, two have already been discharged.

The DFA said the embassy is in close coordination with the Ministry of Health of Singapore and “stands ready to extend assistance to the COVID-19-positive Filipino nationals as needed.”