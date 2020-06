(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs on Monday, June 8, said there were no new recoveries recorded today among overseas Filipinos who contracted the COVID-19 virus.

The DFA said those who recovered remain at 2231.

The number of confirmed cases among overseas Filipinos has reached 5405, with 13 new cases.

The death toll, the DFA said, stands at 371 with one new death reported in the Americas.