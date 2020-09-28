DFA NCR-East consular office in Megamall closed for disinfection today

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs said its consular office in the National Capital Region-East in SM Megamall will be closed today, Sept. 28.

The DFA said the temporary closure was to allow for a disinfection of the office premises and “implementation of other preventive measures to manage and prevent risks against COVID-19.”

The consular office will resume its regular operations on Tuesday, September 29.

The DFA said affected applicants with confirmed appointments must secure another appointment by emailing [email protected] with the following information:

– Name

– Date of birth

– Original appointment date and time

– Preferred date and time of new appointment

“The preferred new appointment may be on any working day (Monday to Friday) from 29 September to 29 October 2020 during the CO’s regular operation hours (10:00AM to 5:00PM),” the DFA said.

The DFA said applicants who need emergency or urgent consular services may contact CO NCR-East by email at [email protected]

“The DFA requests the public’s understanding and cooperation as we continue to battle against this pandemic,” the DFA said.