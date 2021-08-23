DFA: More Filipinos leave Afghanistan; 32 remain

(Eagle News) — Only 32 Filipinos remain in Afghanistan as the Department of Foreign Affairs continues its repatriation efforts.

According to the DFA, this was after 16 more Filipinos left Kabul via a military flight and are now in the United Kingdom.

Meanwhile, 13 repatriates are now in Oslo, Norway; while one landed in Almaty, Kazakhstan, and one in Kuwait.

Twenty-two Filipinos are so far requesting company or government repatriation.

Eight, the DFA said, registered but no longer wish to be repatriated.

“The (DFA) thanks all countries who continue to assist and cooperate with us in repatriating our citizens from Afghanistan. This help is essential in enabling our people to leave safely,” the department said.

“All repatriates, wherever they may be, who request to return to the Philippines, will be assisted,” it added.

It said any Filipino in distress can contact the Philippine Embassy in Islamabad, Pakistan through the following:

Whatsapp/Viber: +923335244762

Messenger/Facebook: Islamabad PE Atn or OFW Help

Email: [email protected]

Afghanistan is under an alert level 4 due to what the DFA said was the uncertain situation there after the Taliban took over government.