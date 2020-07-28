DFA main office on Roxas Boulevard temporarily closed starting today, July 28

(Eagle News)–The Department of Foreign Affairs main building will be temporarily closed starting today, July 28, until further notice.

The DFA said in an advisory the temporary closure of the office on Roxas Boulevard was to allow for the department’s “assessment of public health and safety measures currently in place.”

The DFA said another announcement would be made 48 hours after the assessment.

According to the department, the DFA-Consular Office in ASEANA and all other consular offices, on the other hand, will remain open for service, “in accordance with their publicized operating hours.”