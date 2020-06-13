DFA: COVID-19 recoveries among overseas Filipinos reach 2369

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 recoveries among overseas Filipinos rose to 2369 with additional ones from the Middle East.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 21 new cases were also recorded, bringing the total to 5490.

Over 2000, or 2726, are still undergoing treatment.

The death toll stands at 395, with five new deaths in the Americas and the Middle East.

“As we continue to face this pandemic, the DFA, along with its 94 Foreign Service Posts, assures its continued service and assistance to the Filipino people in these trying times, wherever they are, whenever possible,” the DFA added.