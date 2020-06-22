DFA: COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos reach 8301

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases among overseas Filipinos has breached the 8300 mark.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said of the 8301 cases, 2160 were recorded in the Middle East and Europe.

Recoveries rose to 5055 with the 2193 new recovered cases, mostly from the Middle East as well.

The death toll stands at 506.

According to the DFA, of the 506, 164 were recorded in the Americas across six countries.

The region was followed by Europe, with 94 deaths across 16 countries.

“It is worth noting, however, that the share of total deaths against the total confirmed cases decreased to 6% compared to last week’s figures at 7.7%,” the DFA said.

“Rest assured the DFA continues to keep track of the status of our nationals abroad and stands ready to assist, whenever possible,” the DFA added.

The department has said it has so far repatriated over 50,000 Filipinos from abroad since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.