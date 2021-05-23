DFA: Confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad now at 18,659

(Eagle News) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos has climbed to 18,659.

According to recent Department of Foreign Affairs data, this was after an additional COVID-19 case was reported.

No additional fatalities nor recoveries were reported, which means the death toll and recovery total remain at 1168 and 11400, respectively.

“Compared to last week’s percentages, the total number of COVID-19 recoveries remained at 61.10%, those under treatment decreased to 32.64% while the number of fatalities increased to 6.26%,” the department said.

The DFA said the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, deaths, and recoveries among Filipinos abroad, at 10473, 764, and 5913, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 984 and 627, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 32.