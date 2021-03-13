DFA: COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad at 15,876

(Eagle News) — The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos has reached 15876.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, this was after two new COVID-19 cases were reported.

One additional recovery pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos abroad to 9554.

No additional fatalities were reported, which means the COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos overseas remains at 1041.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and fatalities among Filipinos abroad, at 8880, 4756, and 660, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 889 and 581, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths so far, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the DFA said.