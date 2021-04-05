DFA: Consular offices in NCR Plus area to remain closed during extended ECQ

(Eagle News) — Consular offices in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal will remain closed for the duration of the extended enhanced community quarantine, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, the directive, in particular, covers the consular offices in Metro Manila (including the Office of Consular Affairs in Aseana, Parañaque City), Antipolo, Dasmariñas, Malolos and San Pablo.

“Passport and authentication applicants of these Consular Offices affected by the ECQ declaration from 29 March to 09 April 2021 will be accommodated beginning from the week after ECQ is lifted,” the department said.

It said emails will be sent to concerned passport and authentication applicants with their new appointment schedule.

The department added that schedules “may still be subject to change if current ECQ restrictions continue or when local governments and mall partners which host these COs implement restrictions on access.”

“The DFA shall update its advisory should there be further changes,” the DFA said.

The Palace has extended the ECQ in those areas collectively called as the NCR Plus area for at least one week.

The ECQ, which was re-imposed and took effect on March 29, was supposed to end on April 4.