DFA consular office in SM Megamall closed for disinfection after 11 employees test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs Consular Office in SM Megamall will remain closed from Sept. 6 to 10.

According to the DFA, this was to allow for a disinfection of the premises and to comply with the isolation and quarantine guidelines imposed by the Inter-Agency Task Force for Emerging Infectious Diseases and the Department of Health after 11 of its personnel tested positive for COVID-19.

Affected applicants for the period will be accommodated at DFA-Aseana on their scheduled day.

The department said they will receive an email providing them with an alternative passport appointment time slot.

“The Department requests the public’s continued understanding as it adheres to the prescribed measures against the COVID-19 pandemic for the safety of personnel and applicants,” it said.