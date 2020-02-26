DFA chief meets with Oman foreign minister who noted positive contributions of Filipinos in country

(Eagle News) — Foreign Affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr., visited Oman’s Minister Responsible for Foreign Affairs Yusuf bin Allawi, at the Foreign Ministry in Muscat, in his first official visit to Oman.

The DFA chief, who was warmly received by his Omani counterpart, conveyed President Rodrigo Duterte’s message of condolences on the demise of the late Omani Sultan Qaboos bin Said, as well as the President’s congratulations to the new Sultan Haitham bin Tarik.

During their meeting, Minister Allawi noted the positive contributions of the Filipinos in Oman emphasizing their role in nation building

The two Ministers also discussed wide ranging bilateral and regional issues and agreed to conclude several pending agreements during their meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

Foreign Affairs Assistant Secretary Leslie J. Baja and Philippine Ambassador to Oman Narciso T. Castañeda also joined the DFA chief in his visit to Minister Allawi.

Locsin also visited the two Philippine Navy ships, BRP Davao del Sur and BRP Ramon Alcaraz, anchored at Port Sultan Qaboos upon arrival in the Omani capital of Muscat on Feb. 24.

The two ships arrived last month in Oman as part of the Philippines’ preparations and contingency planning for any crisis in the region.

Secretary Locsin was received by Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Vice Chief of Staff, Vice Admiral Gaudencio Collado Jr. and the 391 crew members of the two ships.