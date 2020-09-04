DFA: Another Filipino crew member of vessel that sank off Japan found

(Eagle News)–Another Filipino crew member of the Panamanian-flagged vessel that sank off Japan has been found, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Friday night.

According to the DFA, the Filipino, who worked on board Gulf Livestock 1, was found alone in a life raft.

He is conscious and able to walk, the DFA said, without disclosing his identity.

Meanwhile, the DFA said based on a report from the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo and the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka, the unidentified person found on Friday morning has been confirmed as deceased by a doctor.

The DFA had said the person was floating face down near the waters where the vessel was believed to have sunk.

“Considering the condition of the remains, a confirmation on the identity could not be made,” the DFA said.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo, the Philippine Consulate General in Osaka and the Philippine Overseas Labor Office “continue to monitor and coordinate the situation with the Japanese Coast Guard, shipowner and the manning agency to extend all appropriate support for the Filipino seafarers and their families.”

On Wednesday, Eduardo Sareno, 45, was rescued by the Japanese Coast Guard hours after the freighter transmitted a distress signal early Wednesday.

At that time, the vessel was 115 miles west of Amami Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture.

Sareno was one of the 39 Filipino crew members of the ship.

There were also two Australians, two New Zealand nationals, and around 5800 live cattle.