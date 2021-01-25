DFA: 3 more Filipinos from the Americas recover from COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Three more overseas Filipinos have recovered from COVID-19.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total among Filipinos abroad to 8820.

The department said the three additional recoveries were based on a lone report from the Americas.

No additional COVID-19 cases nor deaths were reported among overseas Filipinos.

The COVID-19 tally and COVID-19 death toll among Filipinos abroad therefore remain at 13,779 and 945, respectively.

Based on DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, with 7847, 4752, and 605, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos overseas, with 21.

“The DFA remains fully committed to monitoring the situation of overseas Filipinos who are affected by the pandemic and remains steadfast in promoting and protecting their welfare,” the department said.