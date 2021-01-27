DFA: 29 more Filipinos abroad positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Twenty-nine new COVID-19 cases have been reported among Filipinos abroad.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos to 13,857.

Seventeen additional recoveries pushed the COVID-19 recovery total to 8,845.

No additional COVID-19 fatality was reported, which means the COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad remain at 945.

The Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among overseas Filipinos based on DFA data.

They are at 7881, 4754 and 606, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, with 814 and 536, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

The DFA said it repatriated over 300,000 Filipinos abroad in 2020 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.