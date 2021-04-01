National

DFA: 246 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19

Posted by Kaye Fe on

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

According to DFA data, the additional 246 COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 16394.

Over 200, or 257, recovered.

Join Eagle News on Telegram

One additional death, however, also pushed the total of overseas Filipino deaths due to COVID-19 to 1049.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 9078, 4963, and 675, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 901 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.

Related Posts