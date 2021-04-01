DFA: 246 more overseas Filipinos contract COVID-19

(Eagle News) — The Department of Foreign Affairs has reported over 200 additional COVID-19 cases among overseas Filipinos.

According to DFA data, the additional 246 COVID-19 cases pushed the COVID-19 total among Filipinos abroad to 16394.

Over 200, or 257, recovered.

One additional death, however, also pushed the total of overseas Filipino deaths due to COVID-19 to 1049.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 9078, 4963, and 675, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 901 and 590, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region, on the other hand, has the least COVID-19 deaths among overseas Filipinos, at 21.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.