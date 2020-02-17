DFA: 16 more Filipinos on board Japan cruise ship test positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News)–The number of Filipinos aboard a Japan cruise ship who tested positive for the novel coronavirus is at 27, the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday, Feb. 17.

In a statement, the DFA said 16 new confirmed cases were added to the previous 11 that were reported as having COVID-19.

There are 538 Filipinos — 531 crew members and 7 guest passengers — aboard the Diamond Princess that is now on quarantine.

The DFA said that the Philippine Embassy in Japan is coordinating with various stakeholders to ensure the welfare of the Filipino crew and passengers.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III has said authorities were searching for the quarantine facility for the Filipinos from the ship who will be arriving in the Philippines.