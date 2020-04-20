DFA: 143 Filipinos in Vietnam repatriated

(Eagle News)–Over 100 Filipinos in Vietnam were repatriated over the weekend amid the COVID-19 crisis, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

According to the DFA, of the 143 Filipinos, 71 came from Ho Chi Minh City while the other 72 from Hanoi.

The DFA said several of the repatriates were stranded in Vietnam due to flight cancellations while most were adversely affected by the economic difficulties brought about by the pandemic.

The DFA said the Philippine Embassy provided 43 of the Filipino repatriates with hostel accommodation and food allowance while waiting for the repatriation flight.

The DFA added the PPEs donated by a group of Filipinos in Hanoi were also loaded into the chartered flight for use by Philippine hospitals.

The DFA has said 116 additional COVID-19 deaths have been reported among Overseas Filipino Workers.