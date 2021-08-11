DFA: 100 countries, territories with confirmed COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

(Eagle News) — Ninety more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad 21731.

The DFA said 27 more recoveries also pushed the COVID-19 recoveries among Filipinos outside the country to 12558.

Three more fatalities were reported, pushing the COVID-19 death toll to 1325.

“There are now 100 countries and territories with confirmed cases of COVID-19 among Filipinos abroad, following new reports from the Asia and the Pacific,” the DFA said.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos overseas, at 12332, 6547 and 902, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1015 and 655, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 47.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, remains fully committed to monitoring and assisting our nationals abroad amid the pandemic,” the department said.