DEVELOPING STORY: Sudan paramilitaries say they took control of Khartoum airport

Smoke rises above buildings in Khartoum on April 15, 2023, amid reported clashes in the city. – The Sudanese army said on April 15 that paramilitaries attacked its bases in Khartoum and elsewhere, shortly after the paramilitary said their camps were attacked by the regular army. (Photo by AFP)

Khartoum, Sudan | AFP | Saturday 4/15/2023

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Force said it had taken control of Khartoum airport Saturday in response to army attacks on its bases.

“The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses” on the regular army, the RSF statement said.

It said its fighters “were able to take control of Merowe airport” north of Khartoum, “expelled attackers on bases in Soba” and “took control of Khartoum airport.”

