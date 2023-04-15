DEVELOPING STORY: Sudan paramilitaries say they took control of Khartoum airport

Khartoum, Sudan | AFP |

Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Force said it had taken control of Khartoum airport Saturday in response to army attacks on its bases.

“The Rapid Support Forces defended themselves in response to the hostile forces inflicting heavy losses” on the regular army, the RSF statement said.

It said its fighters “were able to take control of Merowe airport” north of Khartoum, “expelled attackers on bases in Soba” and “took control of Khartoum airport.”

