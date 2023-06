MOSCOW, June 24, 2023 (AFP) – Russian President Vladimir Putin is working as normal in the Kremlin, his spokesman said Saturday, after the Russian Wagner mercenary group vowed to topple the country’s senior military leadership.

“The president is working in the Kremlin,” his spokesman, Dmitry Peskov, told the state-run RIA Novosti news agency, after Wagner units claimed to have captured military installations in southern Russia.