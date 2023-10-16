DEVELOPING STORY: Murdered French teacher’s school evacuated over bomb threat: AFP

ARRAS, France, Oct 16, 2023 (AFP) – A school in northern France where a teacher was stabbed to death in an apparent Islamist attack last week was on Monday evacuated following a bomb threat, an AFP journalist said.
Dozens of staff and pupils left the combined middle and high school in Arras around 10:30 am (0830 GMT). Authorities told AFP the bomb threat had been made by internet.
