DEVELOPING STORY: Murdered French teacher’s school evacuated over bomb threat: AFP

Written by Alma Angeles on

French military servicemen of ongoing French military operation “Operation Sentinelle” stand guard in front of the Gambetta high school during its’ evacuation after a bomb threat in Arras, northeastern France on October 16, 2023, three days after a teacher was killed and two other people were severely wounded on October 13, in a knife attack at the Gambetta high school. – The Gambetta high school of Arras was evacuated after a bomb threat, an AFP jousnalist reported on October 16, just days after a man of Chechen origin stabbed to death a teacher and severely wounded two other adults on October 13 at a school in northeastern France, with prosectors opening a probe into a suspected act of terror. (Photo by Denis Charlet / AFP)

ARRAS, France, Oct 16, 2023 (AFP) – A school in northern France where a teacher was stabbed to death in an apparent Islamist attack last week was on Monday evacuated following a bomb threat, an AFP journalist said.

Dozens of staff and pupils left the combined middle and high school in Arras around 10:30 am (0830 GMT). Authorities told AFP the bomb threat had been made by internet.