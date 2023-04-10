DEVELOPING STORY: ‘Multiple casualties’ in Kentucky shooting: police

LMPD has confirmed a shooting situation in downtown Louisville with multiple casualties. I am headed there now. Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville. ^AB — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) April 10, 2023

Washington, United States | AFP | Monday 4/10/2023

Police reported “multiple casualties” in a downtown shooting Monday in the US city of Louisville, Kentucky, without specifying the number of deaths or injuries.

Louisville police confirmed “reports of an active aggressor” in the center of the city, the largest in the southern state.

“There are multiple casualties,” the department tweeted, urging residents to stay clear of the area.Governor Andy Beshear tweeted that he was headed to the scene, adding: “Please pray for all of the families impacted and for the city of Louisville.”

