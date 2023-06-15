Developing story: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines: USGS

#EarthquakePH #EarthquakeBatangas#iFelt_BatangasEarthquake

Earthquake Information No.1

Date and Time: 15 June 2023 – 10:19 AM

Magnitude = 6.2

Depth = 103 km

Location = 13.82°N, 120.59°E – 004 km S 73° W of Calatagan (Batangas)https://t.co/BQY2u0xYdR pic.twitter.com/wVmlcsv0A2 — PHIVOLCS-DOST (@phivolcs_dost) June 15, 2023

MANILA, June 15, 2023 (AFP) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of aftershocks and possible damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 124 kilometres (77 miles) at about 10:00 am (0200 GMT) in waters off Calatagan municipality in Batangas province near the capital Manila.