Developing story: Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Philippines: USGS

Written by Alma Angeles on

More in ASEAN IN FOCUS:

MANILA, June 15, 2023 (AFP) – A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Philippines on Thursday, the US Geological Survey said, as local authorities warned of aftershocks and possible damage.

The earthquake struck at a depth of 124 kilometres (77 miles) at about 10:00 am (0200 GMT) in waters off Calatagan municipality in Batangas province near the capital Manila.