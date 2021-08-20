Detected COVID-19 cases among police personnel breach 33,000 mark

(Eagle News) — Over 100 more COVID-19 cases have been reported among police personnel.

According to Philippine National Police data, the additional 123 cases pushed the PNP COVID-19 total to 33,034.

Recoveries also rose to 31178, including the 179 recoveries.

The PNP COVID-19 death toll is now at 99, with the addition of one death.

Members of the police force are currently among those being inoculated under the country’s COVID-19 vaccination program as members of the A4 category of prioritization.

Earlier, President Rodrigo Duterte said uniformed personnel should be among those prioritized in the program as country frontliners.