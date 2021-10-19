Detected COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad climb to 23,468

(Eagle News) — Eighty-four more COVID-19 cases have been reported among overseas Filipinos.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said the additional cases pushed the total cases among Filipinos abroad to 23468.

Sixty-eight recoveries, meanwhile, pushed the total recoveries to 13731.

The death toll due to COVID-19 among overseas Filipinos is now at 1395, with the addition of six deaths.

DFA data showed the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 13120, 6640, and 927, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 1041 and 681, respectively.

The Asia Pacific region has the least COVID-19 deaths, at 86.

“The DFA, together with its Foreign Service Posts, continues to monitor and assist our nationals abroad amidst the pandemic,” the department said.