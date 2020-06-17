DepEd starts “dropbox” system of enrollment for those without internet

(Eagle News) The Department of Education has started remote enrollment via “drop box system” to help learners with no internet connection.

The drop-box system of enrollment began on Tuesday, June 16, as provided for in DepEd Order No. 008, s. 2020.

“These drop box/kiosks, which could be found in barangay halls or schools, will be set-up only for picking up and dropping-off the Learner Enrollment Survey Form (LESF),” the DepEd said in a statement.

DepEd said that more than 10 million students enrolled remotely in the first two weeks of the enrollment period.

“With this development, we reiterate that we are one with the President in saying that the health of our learners is non-negotiable and no face-to-face classes will be conducted until the safety of all is assured,” its statement read.

It said that it would continue to conduct remote enrollment even as it had started the “dropbox system of enrollment.”

-Instructions for Dropbox Enrollment System-

The DepEd set these general instructions for the dropbox enrollment system:

• Drop box kiosks will only cater to those parents who do not have access to remote means (text, call, online and social media) to communicate with their schools but wish to enroll their child.

• Only one adult from a household with quarantine pass will be allowed to go to these kiosks.

• Parents and guardians needing assistance are advised to ask their respective barangay leadership in this transaction.

• Parents and guardians must be familiar with the advisory of the school or barangay on designated pick up and submission points before going out.

The DepEd said that it had already instructed schools to “coordinate with barangay officials in the distribution and retrieval of LESFs.”

“To ensure that minimum health standards are met, markings and signage(s) will be in place to ensure proper social distancing while teachers and personnel stationed at the enrollment kiosks will be provided with face masks and disinfectants during the course of the enrollment process,” it said.

DepEd explained that “this school year’s enrollment is crucial” to them as this will validate the data of the early registration done in January.

Wih this, DepEd said that it can verify if the learners in other grade levels will continue to avail of DepEd’s services.

“In the past months, our united effort in ensuring the health and welfare of everyone while opening up education opportunities for all have shown promising results. Let us continue the spirit of Bayanihan as we proceed with the enrollment period and into a safe and secure conduct of School Year 2020-2021,” it said.

DepEd also gave their contact numbers which the public can call if they have inquiries: (02) 8636-1663; (02) 8633-1942; mobile phone numbers 0919-456-0027; 0995-921-8461.

They can also send their queries through email: [email protected]

