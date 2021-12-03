DepEd: No COVID cases reported in pilot week of face-to-face classes; 28 NCR schools to start pilot run on Dec. 6

(Eagle News) — There were no COVID-19 cases reported among participating learners and school personnel in the first week of the pilot implementation of face-to-face classes, according to the Department of Education on Thursday, December 2.

Because of this Education Secretary Leonor Briones commended the “tremendous efforts that our valued stakeholders have provided for the successful and safe pilot run of limited face-to-face classes.”

“The involvement of everybody is crucial to the expansion of the implementation,” Briones said in a statement.

Encouraged with this development, the DepEd is set to start the pilot run of face-to-face classes in 28 public schools in Metro Manila.

With this the implementation of in-person classes is expanded across the country since it opened on November 15 this year in low-risk regions for COVID-19.

These are in the Ilocos Region, Central Luzon, Calabarzon, Bicol Region, Western Visayas, Central Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Zamboanga Peninsula, Northern Mindanao, Davao Region, Soccsksargen, and Caraga.

According to the latest report dated November 24 from the Planning Service on the pilot run assessment, 62 out of 100 or more than 60% of the schools have already submitted their Week 1 assessment report covering November 15 to 19, 2021, the DepEd said.

“This is understandable because many of the 100 pilot schools are in remote areas with either weak or no internet signal at all,” the DepEd said on Thursday, December 2.

DepEd Assistant Secretary for the National Academy of Sports and Field Operations Malcolm Garma said that although there were some initial reports of some students with symptoms of fever who wanted to attend classes, they were not allowed to enter the school.

“[Bagaman may mga nakapag-ulat] na ilan po sa mga mag-aaral ay nilagnat, ibig sabihin nito ay malinaw sa atin pong mga magulang na kapag ang mga bata ay nakaranas ng ganitong sintomas – ubo, sipon, lagnat, pananakit ng lalamunan – hindi na po nila pinapapasok sa paaralan. I think this is one of the things which we should highlight in terms of orientation and the knowledge of parents regarding the symptoms,” Garma said.

Based on the partial result of the weekly school reporting on the limited face-to-face classes as of November 24, there were 4,537 learners in Kinder to Grade 3 and Grade 11 to 12 who attended the first week of the pilot run.

But Garma said that the numbers could change as more data comes in.

“Gusto ko lamang pong banggitin na itong bilang na ibinahagi natin ay maaaring magbago sa mga darating na araw at [ayon sa] sitwasyon, at iyong nakalap nating datos ay kasalukuyang bina-validate rin natin batay sa ating Learner Information System at iyon pong ating Plantilla Items [para sa] mga paaralan na kalahok sa ating pilot face-to-face [classes],” he said.

-Addressing challenges-

Planning Service Director Roger Masapol said that the DepEd will also address challenges faced by learners and teachers in the pilot implementation of the face-to-face classes.

He noted that there was also positive feedback on the pilot run of limited face-to-face classes.

“Sobrang nagpapasalamat ang ating mga paaralan at pamunuan nito sa suportang ibinigay not only from DepEd but lalo na sa mga stakeholders na nandoon sa paligid ng school,” Masapol said.

The DepEd said that it is also “committed to developing models for the safe resumption of face-to-face learning.”

The pilot run of limited face-to-face classes started for basic education on November 15 in selected regions with low COVID-19 cases, but not in Metro Manila.

-28 public schools in Metro Manila to start face-to-face classes on Monday, Dec. 6-

The pilot run for the National Capital Region will only start on Monday, December 6, in 28 selected public schools.

The following are the 28 public schools in Metro Manila where limited face-to-face classes will start on Monday:

• Andres Bonifacio Elementary School – Caloocan City

• Bagumbong Elementary School – Caloocan City

• Comembo Elementary School – Makati City

• Santiago Syjuco Memorial Integrated Secondary School – Malabon City

• Amado T. Reyes Elementary School – Mandaluyong City

• Renato R. Lopez Elementary School – Mandaluyong City

• Aurora A. Quezon Elementary School – Manila City

• Ramon Q. Avancena High School – Manila City

• St. Mary Elementary School – Marikina City

• Tañong High School – Marikina City

• Putatan Elementary School – Muntinlupa City

• Tunasan National High School – Muntinlupa City

• Bangkulasi Senior High School – Navotas City

• Filemon T. Lizan Senior High School – Navotas City

• Don Galo Elementary School – Parañaque City

• La Huerta Elementary School – Parañaque City

• Padre Zamora Elementary School – Pasay City

• Ugong National High School – Pasig City

• Pasig Elementary School – Pasig City

• Bagong Silangan Elementary School – Quezon City

• Payatas B Elementary School – Quezon City

• Pedro Cruz Elementary School – San Juan City

• Ricardo P. Cruz, Sr. Elementary School – Taguig City

• Sen. Renato “Compañero” Cayetano Memorial Science & Technology High School – Taguig City

• Roberta De Jesus Elementary School – Disiplina Village Bignay Extension – Valenzuela City

• Tagalag Elementary School – Valenzuela City

• Las Piñas National High School – Las Piñas City

• National Senior High School – Manuyo Campus – Las Piñas City

