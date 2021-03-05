Europe, International

Denmark approves AstraZeneca vaccine for over-65s

(File photo) Jytte Margrete Frederiksen (83) is being vaccinated as one of the first Danes in Ishoj, Denmark on, December 27, 2020, as Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen follows the innoculation via videolink from her residence Marienborg. (Photo by Mads Claus Rasmussen / AFP)

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AFP) — Following several other European countries, Danish health officials on Friday approved the use of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine for people over 65, citing evidence from a study on the vaccine in Scotland.

Until now, the Scandinavian country has argued there was insufficient evidence for the effectiveness of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company’s vaccine to recommend to people over the age of 65.

“The results from Scotland are pleasing. They show a strongly reduced risk of hospitalisation for Covid-19, also among the elderly,” Bolette Soborg, director of the Danish Health Authority, said in a statement.

(FILES) In this file photo taken on February 26, 2021 a vial of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which makes it possible to produce 10 doses to combat the Coronavirus epidemic, Covid-19, is received by Dr Jean Louis Bensoussan, a general practitioner in Gragnague near Toulouse in the south of France. . (Photo by Fred SCHEIBER / AFP)

“We could also see a tendency to this from the limited data we had from the approval studies for the vaccine. This is now confirmed on a large scale,” she added.

In Denmark, one of the EU countries with the fastest rollout of its vaccination campaign, 8.3 percent of the population has received a first dose of a vaccine, and 3.2 percent have received both doses.

The country expects that the entire adult population will have been offered a vaccination by the end of June.

© Agence France-Presse

