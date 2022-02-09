‘Denial and delay’: Big Oil rebuked in US Congress

(FILES) In this file photo taken on October 22, 2019, climate activists protest on the first day of the Exxon Mobil trial outside the New York State Supreme Court building in New York City. – US climate scientists accused four of the world’s largest oil companies on February 8, 2022 of lying about the harms linked to their industry and trying to delay the switch to cleaner fuel. (Photo by Angela Weiss / AFP)

WASHINGTON, D.C., United States (AFP) – US climate scientists accused four of the world’s largest oil companies Tuesday of lying about the harms linked to their industry and trying to delay the switch to cleaner fuel.

American multinationals ExxonMobil and Chevron, as well as Britain’s BP and Shell, are being investigated by the US Congress for their role in spreading misinformation about climate change.

Michael Mann, an academic, told the House oversight committee the companies had known for more than four decades that their activities caused pollution, but had engaged in a “campaign of denial and delay.”

“We are now paying the price for these delays in the form of extreme weather events,” said the Pennsylvania State University atmospheric science professor.

He pointed to the so-called heat dome under which millions of Americans and Canadians sweltered in June last year, and the wildfires that regularly devastate swathes of California.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – DECEMBER 07: A Chevron sign is displayed during the 23rd World Petroleum Congress conference at the George R. Brown Convention Center on December 07, 2021 in Houston, Texas. The 23rd World Petroleum Congress returned to the United States for the first time in over 30 years. Houston, recognized as the energy capital of the world, housed the conference where government leaders, ministers of energy , C-suite executives and expert speakers from all around the world gathered to discuss advancements and issues facing the oil and gas industry. (Photo by Brandon Bell / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

He also dismissed the oil giants’ strategy of promising to reduce the carbon intensity of their fossil fuels.

“That’s sort of like your doctor telling you that you need to cut fat from your diet,” he said.

“And so you switch to 40 percent reduced fat potato chips, but you eat twice as many of them. That doesn’t help”

Executives of the oil companies were invited to appear but did not show up. They did testify in October, telling lawmakers they had accelerated investment in alternative energy in recent years.

Tracey Lewis, the policy counsel for advocacy group Public Citizen, rejected the pledges as “climate disinformation and greenwashing.”

She said she was particularly concerned over misinformation targeting people of color and the poor, who are disproportionately harmed by the burning of fossil fuels.

Republicans defended the companies, pivoting instead to attack President Joe Biden’s climate initiatives, linking them to a recent rise in energy prices.

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 23: U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R-SC) speaks at a news conference on the infrastructure bill with fellow members of the House Freedom Caucus, outside the Capitol Building on August 23, 2021 in Washington, DC. The group criticized the bill for being too expensive and for supporting special interests. Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images/AFP (Photo by Kevin Dietsch / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

“Good luck getting on an airplane powered by batteries,” said South Carolina congressman Ralph Norman. “Let’s see how that works.”

Committee chairwoman Carolyn Maloney invited the oil giants to testify again before Congress in March.

© Agence France-Presse