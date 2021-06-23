Delta variant mutation – “Delta Plus” variant declared as new variant of concern in India

(Eagle News) – A new variant of concern was declared in India, known as the “Delta Plus” variant.

This new variant of concern is a mutation of the earlier Delta variant which caused the surge in cases in India early this year.

India’s Ministry of Health declared that the Delta Plus variant, or AY.1, was observed in three states – Maharashtra, Kerala, and Madhya Pradesh. It said 40 cases had been identified so far.

“As of now among the samples sequenced (45000+) in India, Delta plus variant — AY.1 –has been observed sporadically in Maharashtra, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh, with around 40 cases identified so far and no significant increase in prevalence,” the Union Ministry of Health statement said.

The health ministry further identified the following characteristics of the new variant of concern:

• Increased transmissibility

• Stronger binding to receptors of lung cells

• Potential reduction in monoclonal antibody response

It is however not yet known is this is deadlier than the Delta variant — B.1.617.2 – which caused the deadly surge in India in late March to April.

According to India’s health ministry, the Delta variant as well as all Delta sub-lineages including Delta Plus are classified as variants of concern or VOC.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said the new Delta Plus variant has already been observed in 10 countries: India, US, UK, Portugal, Switzerland, Japan, Poland, Nepal, China and Russia.

Meanwhile, the highly contagious Delta strain, which was also first detected in India, has already been found in 92 countries, according to Maria Van Kerkhove, the World Health Organization’s technical lead for COVID-19.

