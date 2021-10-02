Deep focus magnitude 7.3 quake hits Vanuatu region – USGS

Quake occurred at a depth of 535.8 kilometers, causing minimal surface waves; no tsunami warning issued

(Eagle News) — A magnitude 7.3 quake struck the Vanuatu region on Saturday, Oct. 2, occuring at a depth of 535.8 kilometers.

The US Geological Survey (USGS) said the quake occured at 6:29 UTC time or 2:29 p.m. Philippine time.

Because it occured deep into the earth, it was not felt that much.

The USGS said it was felt at intensity 3 in its community internet intensity map.

It is considered a “deep-focus earthquake” as it occured at more than 300 kilometers deep into the earth. As such, it only gives rise to minimal surface waves, and is not felt that much on the earth’s surface.

The US Tsunami Warning Center said there is no tsunami warning issued for this quake.

(Eagle News Service)