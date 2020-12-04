Decreasing trend in PHL COVID cases noted; 934 add’l cases on Dec. 4, lowest rate in recent months

(Eagle News) – The Philippines recorded only 934 additional COVID-19 cases as of Friday, Dec. 4, representing the lowest number so far of additional virus cases reported in the last five months.

Based on an analysis of COVID-19 cases added daily for the past few months by the Department of Health, it was on July 14 that the DOH reported less than 900, or 634 cases to be exact.

On Dec. 3, there were 1,061 additional cases reported. On Dec. 1, there were 1,438 additional cases reported. On Dec. 1, there 1,298 additional cases reported that day.

As of Friday, Dec. 4, total COVID-19 cases in the country were 436,345.

But of this number, there were only 28,379 active cases representing 6.5 percent of total cases.

Almost 400,000 have already recovered, or 399,457 to be exact, representing the majority of the total accumulative cases (91.5 percent).

There were 148 new recoveries reported on Friday, and 63 deaths bringing the total COVID-19 fatalities at 8,509. This only represents 1.95 percent of total cases.

The DOH gives this breakdown for areas with the highest reported cases this Friday: 75 in Quezon City; 59 in Laguna; 34 in Baguio City; 34 in Bulacan; and another 34 in Davao City.

However, most of the cases (92.3 percent) are considered either mild or asymptomatic. Only 4.9 percent are critical; 2.5 percent are severe, while 0.28 percent are moderate cases.

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III earlier reported to President Rodrigo Duterte the observed decreasing trend in COVID-19 cases in the country.

The Philippine government has repeatedly reminded the public to follow minimum public health standards including wearing of face masks, proper handwashing and sanitizing of surroundings, and physical distancing.

