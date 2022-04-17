Deaths due to landslide, flooding caused by storm Agaton in PHL reach 172, says NDRRMC

At least 110 still missing, mostly in Eastern Visayas

(Eagle News) – The death toll due to landslides and floods brought by tropical depression Agaton continued to rise and hit 172, according to the latest disaster reports on Sunday, April 17.

Another 110 are also reported missing. Most of the deaths and the missing persons are in Region 8 or the Eastern Visayas region, according to the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC).

-Over 2 million individuals affected by rains, floods, landslides-

The number of affected persons has reached 2,015,643 belonging to 583,994 affected families in nine regions. These are in Region 5, Region 6, Region 7, Region 8, Region 10, Region 11, Region 12, CARAGA, and BARMM.

A total of 16 cities and municipalities were declared under a State of Calamity.

The NDRRMC said the rains brought by storm Agaton caused flooding in at least 135 areas in Bicol region, Western Visayas, Eastern Visayas, Northern Mindanao, Davao region, Socksargen, and BARMM.

Landslides in Eastern Visayas, mostly in Leyte, and in the Western Visayas also resulted in casualties.

The NDRRMC said of the 172 reported fatalities, 156 were in the Eastern Visayas alone. Of the total 110 reported missing, 104 were also in the same region.

The damage to agriculture has reached almost P250 million (P249,826,730.06).

More than 10,000 houses were also damaged by the storm.

(Eagle News Service)