De Lima calls POGOs “threat to national security, stability”

(Eagle News)–The presence of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations represent a “threat to national security and stability,” Senator Leila de Lima said.

De Lima issued the statement amid hearings being conducted in the Senate on issues stemming from the proliferation of POGOs.

Only recently, Allison Chiong, immigration officer 1, revealed some unscrupulous immigration personnel and officials took part in a scheme involving the escort of some Chinese POGO workers into the country for a fee.

“The Bureau of Immigration ‘pastillas scandal’ is just the latest in a long line of controversies surrounding Duterte’s pivot to China,” De Lima said.

“The presence of POGOs has created a de facto state of national emergency in our country. The POGOs represent a national threat, both to our national security as a country and stability as a society,” she added.