Davao Mayor Sara Duterte resigns from Hugpong ng Pagbabago

(Eagle News) — Davao Mayor Sara Duterte has resigned from Hugpong Ng Pagbabago, the regional party she founded.

The presidential daughter resigned days after she dropped her bid to run for reelection in the city.

Her recent moves only days before the deadline for substitution for a candidate in a national or local post have sparked speculation she would gun for a national post.

Her camp has so far kept mum on the issue, confirming only that her brother, Davao Vice Mayor Sebastian Duterte, who was supposed to be running for reelection in the 2022 polls, would gun for the city’s chief executive post instead.

“My support will always be with you and I will always be grateful for all the things you have taught me. Daghang Salamat!” the presidential daughter said in her resignation letter.

Earlier, Albay Rep. Joey Salceda expressed his opinion the presidential daughter would run for president instead.

The Commission on Elections has said a person could only substitute a candidate if that person was a member of the same political party the candidate was a member of.

Senator Ronald dela Rosa, who has filed his certificate of candidacy for president under PDP-Laban, President Rodrigo Duterte’s political party, has expressed willingness to be substituted by the presidential daughter.