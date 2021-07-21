Davao City Vice-Mayor “Baste” Duterte positive for COVID-19

(Eagle News) — Davao City vice-mayor Sebastian “Baste” Duterte has tested positive for COVID-19, prompting the Duterte family to do their regular “kumustahan” (greetings) via video call.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, in her Facebook post, revealed that her brother, Vice-Mayor Baste, the youngest of the Duterte siblings, had tested positive for COVID-19, and wished him well.

“Sa ngayon, via video call muna ang family kumustahan nang malaman naming positive sa Covid-19 si Vice Mayor Baste. Get well soon Vice! Smile,” Mayor Sara said in a Facebook post on Wednesday, July 21.

Based on the screenshot of the Dutertes’ video call posted by Mayor Sara Duterte, those present included their father, President Rodrigo Duterte, his ex-wife Elizabeth Zimmerman, and older son Paolo Duterte who is Davao City’s First District representative.

Davao City is among the areas with a recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)