Mayor Sara urges Pres. Duterte to come out in public on “Go-Duterte” tandem

Hits Pimentel, Munsayac for constantly blaming her for PDP Laban’s sitcom-like “sad state”

(Eagle News) — Senator Christopher “Bong” Go will be President Rodrigo Duterte’s running mate in the PDP-Laban for the 2022 elections, according to Davao City mayor and presidential daughter Sara Duterte in a Facebook post.

Mayor “Inday” Sara said that her father, President Duterte himself had confirmed to her that he would be running as Vice-President next year, and Go will be his presidential candidate.

“The President, very recently, confirmed to me that he will run for Vice-President and Senator Go as President,” she said in a post on Wednesday, Aug. 25, in her official FB page.

-Unpleasant event-

“It was not a pleasant event. I was left with two letters endorsed to me by the President for consideration — one note explained why I should endorse the Go-Duterte tandem and the other suggested that I take in Senator Go as my Vice-President,” she said.

The Davao City mayor then “strongly suggested” to President Duterte to be candid about it to the public and announce the Go-Duterte tandem, and explain why the public should support this.

-Mayor Sara to father: Be candid about Go-Duterte tandem-

“I strongly suggest to the President and Senator Go to own up publicly their decision to run as a tandem, if they can confirm it privately, then I do not see the reason why they cannot be candid about it to the public,” she said in her post.

“They should simply present to the people what they can offer to our country and how they can help our fellow Filipinos,” she said.

-Mayor Sara: “I am not a ‘Last Two Minutes’ person’-

Sara also resented how she is being used as a “reason” on which the Go-Duterte run is hinged.

“I respectfully advise them to stop talking about me and make me the reason for them running or not running,” she said.

“I am not a ‘Last Two Minutes’ person. I think, I organize and implement accordingly.”

Mayor Sara also hit Senator Aquilino Pimentel III and party executive director Ronwald Munsayac for their repeated reference to her as the reason for the party’s sad state of affairs. Sara said that it was not her fault that the party had been reduced to a “sitcom” because of their actions and failure to come out with a leader worthy of respect by partymates.

“Senator Pimentel and Mr. Ronwald Munsayac should stop blaming me for the sad state of their political party. It is not my fault that no one among you is a leader worthy of the respect of the majority,” she said.

“Do not blame me for the sitcom that your party has been reduced to,” she stressed.

“In the meantime, I refuse to be a political punching bag for a party in complete disarray,” she added.

At the start of her post, she apologized to her mother for coming out with the statement.

She also asked the nation “to read my message from the point of view of a politician and nothing else.”

(Eagle News Service)