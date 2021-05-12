Dar says LGUs can now use quick response funds to help hog raisers affected by ASF

State of calamity proclamation due to ASF nationwide obligates LGUs to aid hog raisers in their areas, says DA chief

(Eagle News) – The Department of Agriculture said that with the declaration of a state of calamity due to African Swine Fever, more funds from local government units can now be allocated to help hog raisers who had been affected by the disease.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that provinces, towns, down to the barangay level can use their quick response funds to address the needs of hog raisers, especially in the payment of hogs which have to be culled due to ASF.

“Mas napaigting na under Proclamation 1143, may closer partnership between the Department of Agriculture and the local government units,” he said in an interview with the Eagle News Service program Balitalakayan on Wednesday, May 12.

“And ang mga LGUs nga puede nang magamit ang kanilang quick response funds para dito sa laban sa African Swine Fever… Ngayon obligado na sila. Ang laban sa ASF na laban ng DA ay laban na rin ng mga local government units.”

President Rodrigo Duterte signed the proclamation declaring a state of calamity nationwide due to ASF on May 10. Its effectivity is at least one year.

Dar said that with this, LGUs can use their calamity fund as quick response funds.

-Vaccine trials on ASF-

At the same time, he said that the DA is in the middle of vaccine trials for ASF. It will also explore the use of Ivermectin to treat ASF in hogs.

He said tha DA had also set up an intensified surveillance and monitoring for ASF.

“An early warning system is put in place so that will help us contain ASF sa isang particular na lugar. Mas maganda nga itong early warning system against ASF,” he said.

The DA has requested the declaration of the state of calamity in March this year, which was duly supported by the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) chaired by Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana through NDRRMC resolution passed on April 20, 2021.

(Eagle New Service)