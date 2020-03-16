Dar assures adequate food supply for Metro Manila as month-long community quarantine starts

(Eagle News) – There is adequate food supply for everybody so there is no need to panic, the Department of Agriculture said as it mobilized all regional offices to ensure food supplies are regularly moved to Metro Manila.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar gave this assurance to the consuming public as the month-long community quarantine started in the nation’s capital.

The DA said that the rice supply in the country is good for nine, and there are more than enough vegetables and fish for the people.

-Green lanes in 65 entry and exit points around Metro Manila-

Dar said that his department is also expediting the so-called “green lanes” or “fast food lanes” in 65 entry and exit points around Metro Manila.

“We are coordinating with all accredited truckers, logistics and refrigerated van operators for the faster passage of agricultural goods. We will guarantee that quarantine measures will still be observed while ensuring that we have enough supply of commodities that are arriving from other regions,” the agriculture chief said.

He said that the Food Resiliency Action Plan for COVID-19 is now in full effect to ensure availability of affordable, nutritious and safe food for consumers.

The DA said that it is mobilizing all regional field offices to make sure that food supplies are regularly moved to the nation’s capital.

-Drop-off points for consumers to access deliveries-

“Regional field offices were ordered to provide assistance to accredited and registered traders or ‘viajeros’ who will enter NCR (National Capital Region) in terms of access to these drop-off points and new sites for KADIWA ni Ani and Kita,” a DA release said.

The DA said that it is also working on new drop-off points where consumers can access food deliveries. These include school grounds, barangay halls and subdivision areas.

Dar said that fish supplies are also adequate for Metro Manila’s needs.

“Again, we assure Metro Manila residents that we have enough supply of food and fish in volumes we earlier reported. We will continue our coordination with other government agencies for the most efficient movement of food from the provinces to Metro Manila,” he said.

The DA earlier said that the country still has rice supply good for 35 weeks or equivalent of nine months. The 16 cities and one municipality in NCR will also be supplied with 13,000 metric tons of vegetables, 11,000 metric tons of pork and chicken weekly