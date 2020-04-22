Environment, Sci-Tech, Travel

Daimler, Volvo in 1.2-bn-euro deal to make hydrogen batteries: statement

on
(FILE) (R-L) Ola Kaellenius, CEO of Daimler AG, Harald Wilhelm, CFO of Daimler AG and Martin Daum, member of the executive board and CEO of Daimler Trucks AG attend the company’s annual press conference in Stuttgart, southern Germany, on February 11, 2020. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)

FRANKFURT AM MAIN, Germany (AFP) — German automobile group Daimler said Tuesday it was partnering with Sweden’s Volvo to make hydrogen batteries for trucks, as car giants accelerate a push to wean vehicles from fossil fuels.

The joint venture between the two, valued at 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), is “a milestone in bringing fuel cell powered trucks and buses onto our roads,” said Daimler Truck chairman Martin Daum.

“By forming this joint venture, we are clearly showing that we believe in hydrogen fuel cells for commercial vehicles,” added Martin Lundstedt, chief executive of the Volvo group.

Hydrogen-powered electric cars, which emit nothing but water vapour, offer a longer range than electric battery-powered vehicles and are fast to refuel.

(FILE) Head of Global Commercial operations for Swedish automaker Volvo, Bjorn Annwall, speaks at the unveiling its first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recgarge EV, during an event in Los Angeles, California on October 16, 2019. (Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

But a number of technological hurdles and a lack of refuelling infrastructure have stood in the way, leaving hydrogen engines to account for only a fraction of vehicles on the road.

Most major carmakers have focused instead on ramping up their fully electric and hybrid offerings as they scramble to meet tough new EU emissions targets to combat air pollution.

(FILE) The US Federal Highway Administration conducts demonstrations of partially automated semi-truck platoons September 14, 2017, with three specially equiped Volvo semi-trucks in Centreville, Virginia. (Photo by PAUL J. RICHARDS / AFP)

The Volvo Group, which makes Volvo trucks and busses, and Daimler have a top shareholder in common, China’s Geely company owned by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu.

Geely has also owned Volvo Cars, which is separate from Volvo Group, since 2010.

In their joint statement, the Volvo Group and Daimler’s truck division said teaming up would allow them to share costs and speed up the process of bringing fuel cells to market for heavy-duty vehicles.

“In the context of the current economic downturn cooperation has become even more necessary,” they said, in a nod to the economic fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

The companies said they aimed to roll out their hydrogen offers “in the second half of the decade”.

Auto experts have repeatedly urged the industry not to overlook the advantages of hydrogen fuel cells.

German car parts maker Bosch last year announced it would team up with Swedish firm Powercell Sweden to develop key components for hydrogen fuel cells.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 06: Mike Mansuetti, President of Bosch in North America, speaks during a Bosch press event for CES 2020 at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on January 6, 2020 in Las Vegas, Nevada. CES, the world’s largest annual consumer technology trade show, runs January 7-10 and features about 4,500 exhibitors showing off their latest products and services to more than 170,000 attendees. Mario Tama/Getty Images/AFP

The firms said they expected to bring the first fuel cells to market by 2022, with commercial vehicles likely to be the early adopters.

By 2030, Bosch estimates that 20 percent of all electric vehicles worldwide will be powered by fuel cells.

© Agence France-Presse

Related Posts