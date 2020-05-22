DA to help first batch of those who availed of “Balik Probinsya” program

(Eagle News) — The Department of Agriculture (DA) said that it will be giving agricultural aid to 112 Leyteaños who were among the first batch of beneficiaries returning to their homeland under the Balik Probinsya, Balik Pag-asa program (BP2) of the government.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that the DA will provide farm inputs and implements to those who availed of the government’s Balik Probinsya program, if they wish to try agriculture and fishery for a living.

“As part of the national strategy to boost rural development, they will be given training and technical support, so they can be productive and self-sustaining,” Dar said.

On May 20, Dar, joined Senator Christopher Lawrence “Bong” Go, Executive Secretary Salvador Meldiadea, Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) Secretary Isidro Lapeña, Congressman David Suarez of the 2nd District of Quezon, and Quezon City Mayor Joy Belmonte in sending off the 112 “returnees” to Candahug in Palo.

Once re-settled in Leyte, they will be given access to employment and livelihood opportunities, in various rural enterprises and agribusinesses.

“In a way, this realizes our goal to make the countryside more industrialized and productive, and so we will continue to support and capacitate them to perform various agri-fishery activities,” Dar said.

Prior to their departure, the DA said it gave the beneficiaries vegetable gardening starter kit composed of assorted vegetable seeds, seedling bags and tray, and garden soil among others.

They also underwent medical check-up courtesy of the Department of Health and were also given transportation allowance and other entitlements, a DA release said.