DA probing African Swine Fever in Davao Occidental; “total lockdown” enforced to prevent ASF spread

(Eagle News) – The Department of Agriculture is investigating the incidence of African Swine Fever in Davao Occidental which has now been placed in total lockdown to prevent its spread.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that there are confirmed incidence of ASF in Don Marcelino and Malita – both towns in Davao Occidental.

The DA’s quick response team composed of experts from the Bureau of Animal Industry and the provincial government of Davao Occidental already conducted investigations in eight barangays in Don Marcelino and seven barangays in Malita.

Dar also commended the provincial government of Davao Occidental for enforcing a “complete, but temporary lockdown” in these areas.

“I commend the provincial government of Davao Occidental led by Governor Claude Batista and the respective mayors of the affected towns for enforcing a complete, but temporary, lockdown to limit the movement of pork and pork products,” Dar said.

Governor Bautista also placed the whole province under a state of calamity after 10,000 pigs in the town of Don Marcelino died due to ASF.

Dar, meanwhile lauded the “bold move” of the local government to buy pigs that were not affected by ASF.

“This is a gamechanger in terms of controlling the virus, and it’s a good decision on the part of the local government,” Dar stressed.

Don Marcelino has a total hog population of 13,000 heads.

But Dar said that the ASF in Davao Occidental would have minimal impact in the pork production and supply in Davao region.

“The 1-7-10 protocol is strictly being implemented in the affected areas to manage, contain, and control the spread of the disease,” he said.

Through the protocol, quarantine checkpoints are established in areas within 1-kilometer radius of suspected farms, surveillance and limited animal movement are enforced within 7-kilometer radius, and farm-owners are mandated to report related cases within the 10-kilometer radius.

-Monitoring, quarantine mesure in Davao region elevated-

Dar said that monitoring and quarantine measures in Davao Region have been elevated.

“We are not letting our guards down,” assuring that the DA Task Force on ASF, in partnership with the concerned LGUs, other government agencies and private sector, remains on top of the situation.

The DA will pay affected farmers P5,000 cash for every hog that will be culled. They can also avail of a P30,000-loan from the department’s SURE Aid program. It has zero interest and payable in three years, that can be used to fund other livelihood projects.

(with a DA release)