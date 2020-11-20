DA mobilizing more food supplies, agri products from areas spared by typhoon for Luzon markets

(Eagle News) — Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that they are mobilizing more food supplies from areas which were not hit by the recent strong typhoons that hit Luzon.

Dar said that “highland vegetables” or those coming from the Cordillera region were not that damaged by the recent typhoons, and that they just need to be transported to the various markets in Luzon.

The agriculture chief said that the slight rise in prices at this time is understandable following the flooding of areas in Luzon which is a major source of agicultural products, including vegetables and meat products. But he said that the prices should settle down soon to the level before Typhoon Rolly and Ulysses, or within the range of the suggested retail prices.

“Maiintindihan natin na at this point in time, mayroong konting pagtaas ng presyo, kasi ang supplies nga ay naantala o kulang ang supplies, pero eventually ay dapat mag-settle down sa presyo bago dumating ang bagyo,” Dar said.

-DA partnering with “traders na may puso”–

He said the Department of Agriculture has partnered with traders who will help transport the vegetables and other agricultural products without overcharging. Dar called these partners “traders na may puso at damdamin” (traders with compassion)”

Visayas, he said, has just enough fresh fruits and vegetables for their own consumption. But Mindanao has an abundance of fresh fruit and vegetables and can supply the needs of Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon.

Dar said that they are mobilizing their field offices in MIndanao so that the fresh fruits and vegetabls from can be transported to Luzon and sold in the various martkets in Metro Manila and the rest of provinces hit hard by the typhoons.

He also noted that there is a “KADIWA on Wheels” and online where the public can avail of agricultural products at reasonable or cheaper prices.

Meanwhile, vendors and traders who will be found to be overcharging their products will be asked to explain and penalized following “due process” procedures, Dar said.

The DA has implemented a price freeze in basic agricultural commodities following the declaration by President Rodrigo Duterte of a state of calamity in the entire Luzon island in the aftermath of the recent strong and successive typhoons that pummelled Luzon.

-SRP for basic agri products-

It has also released a list of suggested retail prices for basic agricultural commodities.

The list of basic agri-fishery commodities per kilogram (kg) covered by the price freeze includes:

Milkfish (cage-cultured) – P169;

Tilapia (pond-cultured, fresh-chilled) – P120;

Round scad or galunggong (imported) – P180;

Round scad or galunggong (local) – P140;

Pork (pigue/kasim) – P260;

Pork (liempo) – P280;

Chicken (whole) – P130;

Sugar (refined) – P50;

Sugar (brown) – P45;

Red onion (fresh) – P100;

Garlic (fresh, imported) – P100;

Rice (imported): special – P52; premium – P43; well-milled – P38;

Rice (local): special – P53; premium – P45; well-milled – P40;

Chicken egg (medium) – P6.50 per piece;

Cooking oil (30 ml) – P25; and

Cooking oil (1 liter) – P50.

(Eagle News Service)